Raw, unfiltered, human

Jazz and wrestling

“Navroze brought his individuality into every frame,” says Ambalal. “His photography was an extension of who he was—his convictions, his empathy, his experiences.” Nowhere is this clearer than in his jazz photography. His love for jazz began in the late 1950s when he first heard it in Bombay’s thriving music scene. “He said that the first time he heard jazz, he was captivated by the sound,” says Ambalal.

His black-and-white portraits of jazz musicians transport spectators to dimly lit concert halls, capturing the essence of performance. Some of his works, now displayed at the Smithsonian Museum, preserve intimate moments between musicians and their craft. “He followed jazz bands, befriended musicians, and sought out underground performances,” says Ambalal. “He never missed an opportunity to experience live jazz.”

Beyond jazz, Contractor was also drawn to Hindustani classical and Carnatic music. His frames showcase Bhil tribal musicians from Gujarat and Jodhpur, captured in 1967 and 1975.

Contractor was also fascinated by akhara culture, documenting wrestlers at Maruti Akhada in Dharwar, Karnataka in 2013. “Growing up in Ahmedabad, there were no gyms—akhadas were the only spaces for fitness. As a child, he would watch people train in wrestling pits, and that fascination stayed with him,” Ambalal explains.

In the 2010s, he returned to Ahmedabad’s akharas, rediscovering the culture and documenting it through his lens. This journey led him to Dharwad, where he captured traditional kushti wrestling. “He was so captivated that he wanted to make a documentary. He even shot footage, but it was never completed,” says Ambalal.