Explore various themes at Desh Pardesh, the month-long art exhibition in New Delhi

New Delhi becomes home to this month long multi-disciplinary art exposition called Desh Pardesh- The Home and The World, organised by Engendered, which will run till April 10, 2025 engaging over 55 artists across various genres. The exhibition explores themes like home, belonging, migration, gender, race and memories across mediums. It brings together through a series of art exhibition spread across venues in New Delhi several micro solos and other format which explores the meaning of home in the context of local, global and Diaspora