Explore various themes at Desh Pardesh, the month-long art exhibition in New Delhi

New Delhi becomes home to this month long multi-disciplinary art exposition called Desh Pardesh- The Home and The World, organised by Engendered, which will run till April 10, 2025 engaging over 55 artists across various genres. The exhibition explores themes like home, belonging, migration, gender, race and memories across mediums. It brings together through a series of art exhibition spread across venues in New Delhi several micro solos and other format which explores the meaning of home in the context of local, global and Diaspora
What does Desh Pardesh- The Home and the World have in store for you during the month?
While the Travancore Palace will host Future Past Continuous till March 19, which is a group show with installations and micro-solos by artists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, exploring tension between tradition and innovation across the subcontinent; Finissage at Travancore Palace on March 19 will see a special performance titled by Nrityagram on SmritīRāngā. Dancers Pavithra Reddy, Anoushka Rahman, Daquil Miriyala, Surupa Sen will create magic by exploring the longing of coming back home , of connecting with a significant part of your identity and more.
March 20 will see the opening of several Micro-solos and duos at Bikaner House where the artists explore mediums, materials and dimensions through their works. /at Stir Gallery from March 24 till April 10 will take place three different shows with varied themes comprising a solo by Ranbir Kaleka, tech-art group show and queer art show. On March 23 at the India Habitat Centre will be performances by participating artists including Yasmin Jahan Nupur, Khanjan Dalal, Asha Thadani, Amit Dhombare, Seema Kohli, Shiblee Muneer, Shilo Shiv Suleman, Mithu Sen, Nandita Kumar, Natasha Singh and Rabiul Khan to name a few.