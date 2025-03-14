Aditi Hazra unveils her new show Interweave at Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru

Each of the 22 artworks in Interweave, Aditi Hazra’s new series, is like one of those people who walk into a room and immediately make all heads turn. The pieces typically consist of a light background, on which are one or more silhouettes made of hand–painted paper cutouts in the most vibrant colours. And each of these figures look so dynamic, you almost feel that these are stills from a stop–motion graphic video, or tribal dancers frozen in time by some ancient magic. The silhouettes also typically feature limbs that are way larger than their torso, almost in polar opposite of how her father, artist Paresh Hazra portrays in his work. Aditi — who considers Henri Matisse, Christina Quarles and Indian folk artists as her primary influences — tells us what made her create the series. Excerpts:

What is the theme of Interweave?

Interweave is a series that brings stories from my childhood to life using hand–painted paper cutouts. It explores movement and connection through gestures inspired by dance, rituals and nature.