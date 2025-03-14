Aditi Hazra unveils her new show Interweave at Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru

Each of the 22 artworks in Interweave, Aditi Hazra’s new series, is like one of those people who walk into a room and immediately make all heads turn. The pieces typically consist of a light background, on which are one or more silhouettes made of hand–painted paper cutouts in the most vibrant colours. And each of these figures look so dynamic, you almost feel that these are stills from a stop–motion graphic video, or tribal dancers frozen in time by some ancient magic. The silhouettes also typically feature limbs that are way larger than their torso, almost in polar opposite of how her father, artist Paresh Hazra portrays in his work. Aditi — who considers Henri Matisse, Christina Quarles and Indian folk artists as her primary influences — tells us what made her create the series. Excerpts:
What is the theme of Interweave?
Interweave is a series that brings stories from my childhood to life using hand–painted paper cutouts. It explores movement and connection through gestures inspired by dance, rituals and nature.
The colour palette is an interesting mix of warm and cool tones. What dictated that choice?
As an Indian artist living in the USA, my colour choices are shaped by both cultures. Here, I experience the changing seasons, each bringing its own palette — from the deep reds and golds of autumn to the cool blues and whites of winter. In India, colour is a part of everyday life, from festivals and clothing to traditions filled with meaning. My art reflects this blend — where the shifting hues of nature meet the deep-rooted colours of my heritage.
Hand–painted paper cutout is an unorthodox medium in contemporary Indian art. Why did you choose it and how did your journey with it begin?
I first began exploring hand–painted paper cutouts during my Master’s programme at the Maryland Institute College of Art. When the COVID-19 pandemic led to remote learning, I found myself with limited resources and space, which pushed me to re–think how I could create art under these circumstances. I saw this as an opportunity to experiment with different mediums, and that’s when I began working with paper cutouts and experimental animation.
The inspiration came from shadow puppets and paper art I encountered during my research, which connected deeply with the feeling of being stuck in one place and restricted in movement during the lockdown. At that time, I was dealing with anxiety from the isolation and homesickness, and I wanted to find a way to express those emotions through my art. As I continued to work with the medium, I felt compelled to dive deeper, incorporating folk stories and memories from my childhood in India. The process became a way for me to connect with both my past and present, using the paper cutouts as a tool for storytelling and emotional expression.
The diagonal placement of the figures on each artwork gives it a sense of fluidity. What inspired it?
The fluidity in the silhouettes of my artwork comes from the feelings of isolation and homesickness I experienced during the pandemic. I wanted to express these emotions through movement, so I found myself drawn to dance and the way it connects the body and emotions. I aimed to capture that same sense of fluidity in my art, reflecting nature and the body’s ability to move and transform. At the same time, I wanted to stay connected to my roots in India and bring in elements from what I studied in Japanese art for their seamless way of incorporating daily life in their art and storytelling. I drew inspiration from both Indian and Japanese philosophies, finding common ground in their folklores and views on identity, impermanence, and transformation.
These silhouettes also closely resemble talpatar sepai. Did you take any inspiration from the traditional puppet art from Bengal?
Yes, absolutely! I created my own version of talpatar sepai using paper cutouts and experimented with animation to mimic the way these puppets twist and turn. The movement of the puppets reminded me of the sudden jerks or twitches I felt from anxiety and physical restlessness.
What can we expect from you next?
I’ve just completed a series called My Backyard, using paper cuts with natural textured papers. Currently, I’m working on a new project inspired by a folklore narrative that involves tigers. After this, I plan to step away from paper cuts for a while and revisit charcoal, while also diving deeper into experimental animation and time–based videos. As an artist, I believe in constantly evolving, so I’m looking forward to seeing where my creative journey will take me next.
Entry free. March 15–22, 11 am onwards. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road
Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
X: @MallikPrattusa