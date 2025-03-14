World Sleep Day 2025: Five most bizarre lullabies from across the world

It all started when a musician friend, one day, sent this author a YouTube link of a Russian lullaby that he said he had found ‘fascinating’. Half–expecting a soothing tone to calm her down when she clicked on it, only for it to send a chill down her spine — thanks to the lullaby’s lyrics that seemed to have been created with the intent of scaring a baby to sleep! If this has intrigued the ethno–explorer within you, we bring you five of the world’s most bizarre lullabies, this World Sleep Day. Tune in!