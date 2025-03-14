Sleep — an escape or a silent surrender to chaos? Iranian artist Ebrahim Barfarazi questions, in his series ‘In the Land of Dreams’

A

I must point to the evolution of my mind in the path of art. When I started painting, I thought that working a lot makes a person an artist, and over time, I saw people who work a lot but did not become artists. Then I thought that talent is the saviour of the artist, and in time, I saw that there are many talented people who have not achieved anything. Later, I thought that a direct forward movement can make a person an artist, but I came across people who had this but did not become artists. Then I thought that a person becomes an artist with the look of the properties, but this was not the case either. To become an artist, we need a package of all these, and self-development is an unknown path, and for self-development, we must first know ourselves and make a move based on our individual needs, and we must know that the path of art is an endless and dark path.