Artists explore truth and perception in ongoing exhibition in Mumbai

Some of the compelling artworks of contemporary artists come together to explore truth and perception at the art exhibition Voir Dire. The name which means ‘to speak the truth’ in old French corresponds to the act of questioning to understand facts that are in plain sight and hidden from it. Thus the exhibition taking place at the Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art aims to uncover the same through art.
What can one expect to see during the Voir Dire exhibition in Mumbai till April 30?
Participating artists include Arunkumar HG, Benitha Perciyal, Bose Krishnamachari, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, G Ravinder Reddy, Riyas Komu, Sudarshan Shetty, and Valay Shende. Each piece is an artwork on display and yet engages the viewer to be a part of it. While Arunkumar HG’s hardy cactus sculpture symbolises climate change. Chittrovanu Mazumdar’s broken violin signifies the subordination of collective voice.
What: Voir Dire- In the Round
Where: Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, Colaba, Mumbai
When: till April 30, 2025