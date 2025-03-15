Artists explore truth and perception in ongoing exhibition in Mumbai

Participating artists include Arunkumar HG, Benitha Perciyal, Bose Krishnamachari, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, G Ravinder Reddy, Riyas Komu, Sudarshan Shetty, and Valay Shende. Each piece is an artwork on display and yet engages the viewer to be a part of it. While Arunkumar HG’s hardy cactus sculpture symbolises climate change. Chittrovanu Mazumdar’s broken violin signifies the subordination of collective voice.

What: Voir Dire- In the Round

Where: Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, Colaba, Mumbai

When: till April 30, 2025