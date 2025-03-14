Mumbai gets new gallery space to encourage dialogue for South Asian Art

The newest art space in Mumbai, Subcontinent, is all set to open today with its maiden exhibition. This space is dedicated to explore South Asia’s art and cultural reflection. It is located at Mumbai’s Fort district and founded by Dhwani Gudka and Keshav Mahendru. Subcontinent is anticipated to bring to the art lovers a platform to foster dialogue, encourage creativity and discover art through newer lens. In its debut exhibition Subcontinent presents Ya Ghat Bheetar / Rediscovering Form a retrospective of Haku Shah.
What to expect from Mumbai's latest art gallery Subcontinent?
Curated by Jesal Thacker, the exhibition spotlights Haku Shah’s seven decade long artistic experience. It is an exploration of the three themes – mati (earth), ghat (vessel) and shakti (feminine energy).The artworks on display intertwine craft traditions and ecological symbolism. In Thacker’s words, “Haku Shah not only depicted these terra forms in his paintings but also documented the processes of potters and craftspeople, integrating the act of creating, archiving, and collecting into his artistic vision. The exhibition demonstrates how his approach transcended rigid modernist frameworks, bringing forth an understanding of art as a confluence of lived experience and cultural continuity.”
Haku Shah was influenced by rural life and painted the elements with simplicity. He was trained under the mentorship of artists like K.G. Subramanyan, N.S Bendre, Sankho Chaudhuri and more. He was not only an artist but took keen interest in documenting his art and the entire process which gave helped other understand his process, creativity, ideology, and more.
What: Ya Ghat Bheetar / Rediscovering Form
Where: Subcontinent
Address: A-3, 2nd Floor, Apeejay Chambers, Murzban Road, Fort Mumbai
When: till April 30, 2025