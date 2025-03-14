Mumbai gets new gallery space to encourage dialogue for South Asian Art

Curated by Jesal Thacker, the exhibition spotlights Haku Shah’s seven decade long artistic experience. It is an exploration of the three themes – mati (earth), ghat (vessel) and shakti (feminine energy).The artworks on display intertwine craft traditions and ecological symbolism. In Thacker’s words, “Haku Shah not only depicted these terra forms in his paintings but also documented the processes of potters and craftspeople, integrating the act of creating, archiving, and collecting into his artistic vision. The exhibition demonstrates how his approach transcended rigid modernist frameworks, bringing forth an understanding of art as a confluence of lived experience and cultural continuity.”