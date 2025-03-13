Anita Dube’s solo exhibition, Three Storey House, to open in New Delhi

From London’s Barbican Centre to major biennales, Anita Dube’s work has been shown across the world, making her one of India’s most thought-provoking contemporary artists. This exhibition offers a rare chance to experience her newest creations firsthand. Step into her world, immerse yourself in art that sparks conversation, and let it challenge and inspire you. For more details, contact the gallery.

She states, “The exhibition Three Storey House uses the conventional [architecture] structure of a house to chart out a conceptual/philosophical movement rising upwards from the base – along a pathway of pleasure and pedagogy to ascend to a meditative sublime celebration of love in all its wonderous hues. The movement is also an ascent from black-and-white towards a pure sensuality of colour; from the cacophony of dirty politics to the heraldic grandeur of flags and banners, and onto a pared-down simplicity of materiality and abstraction.”