Anita Dube’s solo exhibition, Three Storey House, to open in New Delhi

Vadehra Art Gallery welcomes art enthusiasts to experience Timanjala Ghar: Three Storey House, a solo exhibition by Delhi-based artist Anita Dube, running from 15 March to 19 April 2025. Spanning all three floors of the gallery, the show brings together a striking collection of sculptures, mixed media works, and a kinetic installation.
What do Anita Dube’s artworks focus on?
Dube’s artistic vision delves into identity, resistance, and cultural narratives, incorporating text, poetry, and symbolism to challenge societal norms.
The artworks trace a journey that moves in reverse, reflecting a shift through time and experience. Anita Dube begins with the loneliness of the pandemic, a time of deep self-exploration. From that solitude emerges a craving for connection, where desire becomes a refuge from despair. As the works progress, they delve into timeless truths, urging contemplation and a return to inner life. But soon, the calm gives way to disorder—a world driven by ambition, manipulation, and power struggles. Here, predators lurk, entertainers distract, and people push past one another in a desperate climb to the top, ultimately paving the way for the rise of an all-powerful leader.
From London’s Barbican Centre to major biennales, Anita Dube’s work has been shown across the world, making her one of India’s most thought-provoking contemporary artists. This exhibition offers a rare chance to experience her newest creations firsthand. Step into her world, immerse yourself in art that sparks conversation, and let it challenge and inspire you. For more details, contact the gallery.
She states, “The exhibition Three Storey House uses the conventional [architecture] structure of a house to chart out a conceptual/philosophical movement rising upwards from the base – along a pathway of pleasure and pedagogy to ascend to a meditative sublime celebration of love in all its wonderous hues. The movement is also an ascent from black-and-white towards a pure sensuality of colour; from the cacophony of dirty politics to the heraldic grandeur of flags and banners, and onto a pared-down simplicity of materiality and abstraction.”
What: Anita Dube’s Timanjala Ghar: Three Storey House
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony, New Delhi
When: March15 to April 19 2025
(Written by Addrita Sinha)