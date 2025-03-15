Bengaluru exhibition Journeys Within celebrates Gurudas Shenoy’s 60th year, with 38 of his works

Your exhibition Journeys Within marks 60 years of your artistic journey. What inspired these works?

These works reflect my life journey, spanning over four decades. Spiritual Odyssey is a series of imagined landscapes inspired by my travels, memories and spiritual experiences. Rather than documenting specific places, these paintings are mindscapes — visual interpretations of inner reflection. Growing up in Udupi, surrounded by the Arabian Sea and Western Ghats, I witnessed nature’s transformative beauty — like sunlight turning a simple rock into something divine. This spiritual connection deeply influences my work. Meanwhile, Timeless Narratives are rooted in memories and sentimental objects. I use elements like old newspapers, sepia tones and layered textures to evoke a sense of time. These pieces resemble windows into the past — each layer revealing stories, belongings and experiences that have shaped my journey.