Anwar Khan’s ‘INSTINCT’: A mystical fusion of past, present, and future

Imagine a world where art is not controlled, but instead flows through the artist like an unstoppable force, guiding every stroke, every texture, every shape. This is the essence of INSTINCT, the latest solo exhibition by celebrated artist Anwar Khan. In this stunning collection, Anwar invites audiences to witness the raw power of creation as it transcends time, space, and technique. Here, art becomes not just an act of expression but a vessel for something much deeper—a force that speaks to the unconscious, to the mystic, to the timeless.
INSTINCT is an exploration of the artist’s most instinctive and unfiltered self. Anwar Khan, a master abstractionist, uses his latest works to delve into the very core of creation. Through a mix of pigments, dry pastels, layered surfaces, and textured reliefs on treated wood and ceramics, Anwar crafts visual narratives that blend the past, present, and future into one harmonious, meditative journey. The result? An art experience that demands introspection, reflection, and silent contemplation.
Anwar himself reflects on his process, saying, “Art is an act of surrender. I do not dictate my creations; they emerge from an instinct. With INSTINCT, I have allowed that force to take over, guiding my hands and thoughts.” His approach is an intimate dance between the artist and the materials—an almost spiritual experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries.
Anwar Khan, born in 1964 in Ambha, Madhya Pradesh, is no stranger to accolades. With a National Diploma in Fine Arts and a career adorned with prestigious awards like the National Award by Lalit Kala Akademi and the Government of India Senior Fellowship, Anwar’s work is celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and lyrical quality. Known for grinding his own pigments and using sculptural reliefs, his art creates a deep tactile experience, inviting the viewer to touch and feel the story unfolding before them.
In INSTINCT, Anwar pushes his artistic boundaries even further, experimenting with new mediums like pyrography, ceramics, and large-scale installations. The exhibition marks a bold departure from his established rhythm, forging a new, unique expression that still resonates with his signature mysticism and craftsmanship.
This exhibition is more than just a collection of art—it’s an invitation to witness the act of creation itself, where instinct and intuition take center stage. INSTINCT is a chance to step into a world where art is not just made, but allowed to emerge as a timeless, living force.
Open to all.
March 19 to April 18, 11 am to 7 pm.
At Tao Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain