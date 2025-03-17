Anwar Khan’s ‘INSTINCT’: A mystical fusion of past, present, and future

What does INSTINCT explore?

INSTINCT is an exploration of the artist’s most instinctive and unfiltered self. Anwar Khan, a master abstractionist, uses his latest works to delve into the very core of creation. Through a mix of pigments, dry pastels, layered surfaces, and textured reliefs on treated wood and ceramics, Anwar crafts visual narratives that blend the past, present, and future into one harmonious, meditative journey. The result? An art experience that demands introspection, reflection, and silent contemplation.

Anwar himself reflects on his process, saying, “Art is an act of surrender. I do not dictate my creations; they emerge from an instinct. With INSTINCT, I have allowed that force to take over, guiding my hands and thoughts.” His approach is an intimate dance between the artist and the materials—an almost spiritual experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries.