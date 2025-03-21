CIMA Art Mela to commence on March 23 in New Delhi

After raging successes with previous editions in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, The CIMA (Centre of International Modern Art) Art Mela 2025 is back to New Delhi from March 23- 29, 2025 at the India Habitat Centre. The fair which is directed to those viewers and collectors who would like to experience the keepsake of wonderful paintings by the masters at an affordable price, this time, showcases the artworks of 65 laurels from the field of art. The displays range from traditional paintings, graphics, print-making, folk art form, digital prints, photography and more. Some of the participating artists include Jayasri Burman, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Arpita Singh, Paresh Maity, Ganesh Pyne, Chandrima Roy to name a few.

Rakhi Sarkar, Director of CIMA Gallery, comments on the occasion, “We are excited to bring back Cime Art Mela for art lovers to view and purchase highquality original artworks at unimaginable prices. Once again, a not-to-miss occasion with a breathtaking collection from masters and young award winners from across India. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone and create a platform that educates, informs and inspires.”