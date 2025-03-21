MF Husain artwork’s INR 118 crore sale breaks records: A look at India’s most expensive paintings

The minimalist master VS Gaitonde’s 1969 creation Untitled sold for INR 42 crore in 2022.. Known for his meditative approach, Zen has characterized Gaitonde’s paintings with very delicate textures and nuanced gradation of colours. His works, often compared to that of Mark Rothko in abstract expressionism, continue to enchant collectors worldwide.

Radha in the Moonlight by Raja Ravi Varma – INR 23 Crore