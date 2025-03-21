MF Husain artwork’s INR 118 crore sale breaks records: A look at India’s most expensive paintings

MF Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra) has added yet another feather in his cap as it sold for a staggering USD 13.7 million (approx. ₹118 crore) at a recent auction, making it the costliest Indian painting sold so far. The gigantic piece executed in 1954 quadrupled the high estimate and bettered the earlier highest price fetched by Amrita Sher-Gil’s The Storyteller. The sale stands as a defining moment for the South Asian art scene, bringing forward the increased global appetite for Indian works. Here’s a look at the most expensive Indian paintings ever sold before Husain’s latest masterpiece.
The Storyteller by Amrita Sher-Gil – INR 61.8 Crore
Once the priciest Indian painting in all of history, Amrita Sher-Gil’s The Storyteller fetched an impressive INR 61.8 crore at Saffronart auction in Mumbai. The oil-on-canvas artwork captures a serene moment among village women, showcasing Amrita Sher-Gil’s distinctive blend of aesthetic beauty and social commentary.
Gestation by SH Raza – INR 51.75 Crore
In September 2023, SH Raza’s Gestation sold for an impressive INR 51.75 crore, ranking it high on the list of all-time best-selling Indian artworks. Made in 1989, this acrylic-on-canvas work is a representation of Raza’s hallmark application of the bindu (dot) as a signifier of energy and creation. Gestation was a classic example of Raza’s transition from expressionism to geometric abstraction.
Untitled by VS Gaitonde – INR 42 Crore
The minimalist master VS Gaitonde’s 1969 creation Untitled sold for INR 42 crore in 2022.. Known for his meditative approach, Zen has characterized Gaitonde’s paintings with very delicate textures and nuanced gradation of colours. His works, often compared to that of Mark Rothko in abstract expressionism, continue to enchant collectors worldwide.
Radha in the Moonlight by Raja Ravi Varma – INR 23 Crore
Raja Ravi Varma’s Radha in the Moonlight (1890) was auctioned for INR 23 crore in 2016, thus continuing to add to the immortality that his mythological paintings could witness. Varma’s blend of European realism with Indian themes has made his work the cornerstone of classical Indian art for generations to come.
Greek Landscape by Akbar Padamsee – INR 19.19 Crore
In a 2016 auction, Greek Landscape by Akbar Padamsee fetched a record price of INR 19.19 crore. The oil-on-canvas painting measures 4.3 x 12 feet and was auctioned at more than twice its estimated price, strengthening Padamsee’s reign in Indian modern art. Its landscape is, at once, structured yet surreal, testifying to his deftness with form and colour, making this one of his best-loved artworks.