Who is Kiran Nadar, the art mogul who bought an MF Husain painting for INR 118 crore?
A rare MF Husain painting is now in the collection of Kiran Nadar, one of India’s largest art collectors. A known conservationist of modern South Asian art, Kiran Nadar’s latest acquisition (which reportedly costed her INR 118.61 crores) further cements her legacy within the Indian art world. The purchase highlights her continuous efforts to celebrate and protect India’s artistic heritage. Let us take a closer look at who Kiran Nadar is and her contribution to the art world.
Kiran Nadar, the wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has rightly been considered the ‘maharani (queen) of the Indian art world’, possessing a collection of more than 5,500 modern South Asian pieces. She is also an international council member of New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), playing a big role in drawing the world's attention to contemporary Indian art. Apart from art, she is a fierce bridge player, representing India in multiple international championships to win laurels.
Kiran Nadar holds art with passion going beyond mere collections. She is the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi, where perhaps one of the greatest modern Indian art collections may be found. Her contribution makes her at least one of the most powerful figures in the Indian art and cultural landscape.
Kiran Nadar’s net worth and influence
Kiran Nadar is one of the richest women in India. Her net worth is undisclosed but her husband, Shiv Nadar, holds USD 37.2 billion, while daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra's net worth is reported to be INR 84,330 crore. Her investments in art and her determination to preserve it speak very highly of her dedication to India’s creative legacy.
Bridge player extraordinaire
Besides being a well-known art collector, Kiran Nadar is a distinguished bridge player. She has represented India at many international tournaments and clinched a gold medal at the 5th Commonwealth Nations Bridge Championship in Australia, ending a 12-year wait for India to raise the Gold again.
With the acquisition of an MF Husain painting, Kiran Nadar continues to shape and sustain India’s art through the recognition and preservation of the culture of our country, thereby keeping the treasures of art ever alive for the future.