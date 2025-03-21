Who is Kiran Nadar, the art mogul who bought an MF Husain painting for INR 118 crore?

A rare MF Husain painting is now in the collection of Kiran Nadar, one of India’s largest art collectors. A known conservationist of modern South Asian art, Kiran Nadar’s latest acquisition (which reportedly costed her INR 118.61 crores) further cements her legacy within the Indian art world. The purchase highlights her continuous efforts to celebrate and protect India’s artistic heritage. Let us take a closer look at who Kiran Nadar is and her contribution to the art world.

Who is Kiran Nadar, the art collector who recently purchased a MF Hussain painting for INR 118 crores

Kiran Nadar, the wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has rightly been considered the ‘maharani (queen) of the Indian art world’, possessing a collection of more than 5,500 modern South Asian pieces. She is also an international council member of New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), playing a big role in drawing the world's attention to contemporary Indian art. Apart from art, she is a fierce bridge player, representing India in multiple international championships to win laurels.

Kiran Nadar holds art with passion going beyond mere collections. She is the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi, where perhaps one of the greatest modern Indian art collections may be found. Her contribution makes her at least one of the most powerful figures in the Indian art and cultural landscape.