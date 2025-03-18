Who is Ankita Kukreti, actor Aamir Ali's new girlfriend?

Ankita Kukreti is a model and actress who has worked with top stars like Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi in various commercials. She has also appeared in multiple music videos and is a well-known face in the advertising industry.

Originally from Delhi, Ankita now lives in Mumbai for her work. And if one glances through her Instagram profile, one would find Ankita to be a fitness enthusiast, sharing mirror selfies and pictures pre and during her training sessions. Apart from her acting career, Ankita is also a national-level volleyball player.

On Sunday, Aamir attended an event in Mumbai, where he introduced Ankita to people from the industry. He was first seen presenting her to choreographer Remo D’Souza and later to actor Abhishek Bachchan. The latter warmly interacted with her before the couple left the venue.

Aamir was previously married to actress Sanjeeda Shaikh for nearly a decade before they officially divorced in 2022. The ex-couple has a daughter named Ayra, born in 2018, via surrogacy. However, after their separation, it was reported that Aamir was denied access to his daughter.