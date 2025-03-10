Champions Trophy 2025: RJ Mahvash celebrates team India’s win with Yuzvendra Chahal

Where else were RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal spotted?

Earlier, the two were spotted chatting after the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings when the scoreboard read 184 runs at the loss of 5 wickets.

The two were also seen in actor Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram video, when the actor asked him about the probable outcome of the match. Responding to the same, the cricketer raised his support for India.

Apparently, the cricketer also follows the social media star on Instagram, and was even interviewed by her back in 2022.

Meanwhile, India squared off against New Zealand for a high-voltage Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With India losing its 15th toss in a row, New Zealand opted to bat first. India managed to get some early breakthroughs and drilled holes in their opponent’s wall of defence before India returned with mightier grenades launching through their bats.

New Zealand barely managed to touch the rope of 250 runs as they posted a score of 251 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the board.

In the following chase and perfectly mounted batting attack, the Indian squad spearheaded by Rohit Sharma, maintained a steady momentum. The skipper led from the front, smashing 76 runs from 83 balls.

However, India won the contest comfortably by 4 wickets, netting their third title win of Champions Trophy. With this, it became the first team to win 3 Champions Trophy, moving ahead of Australia which now has 2 title wins in the tournament.

India won the first Champions Trophy in 2002, where it was declared a joint winner with Sri Lanka. The second win came after 11 years in 2013 when it beat England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Virat Kohli doing the hook-step of ‘Gangnam Style’ in white blazer during the post-match presentation is a famed memory from the 2013 Champions Trophy Final.

India is also the team with the most number of seats in the Champions Trophy Finals over the years with 5 times entering the finals followed by New Zealand at 3.

The victory comes as a huge boost to the moral of the team and the fans after a heartbreaking defeat in the Test series in Australia in December last year.