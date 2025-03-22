Artist Fannan Raza brings his new series on carpet art to Bengaluru’s Sublime Galleria
Be it the bust of a haughty, white horse or a man facing the full moon amidst the forest, each character in the artworks of the series Carpeted Journeys Within seem to be in deep meditation of realising their truest selves. With 25, 1200–reeds carpet pieces, the exhibition also uses augmented reality and sounds to further enhance the sensory experience of the audience.
“Doing what we love is what truly keeps us alive,” is the motto of artist Fannan Raza. But though love seems to be his guiding light, Fannan thinks from the precision of a skilled craftsman; something that dawned upon us when he talked to us about what went into deciding the colour palette. The artist, who names Salvador Dalí as his inspiration, takes us through his creative process behind the series. Excerpts:
What is the theme of Carpeted Journeys Within?
Each piece in this exhibition focuses on the journeys of overcoming obstacles and healing. The artworks illustrate moments of inspiration and personal growth. They will, hopefully, resonate with anyone who has faced challenges in life, bringing out the strength of the human spirit and celebrating inner resilience.
How much of the colour palette is dictated by the form of carpet art?
The use of colour is intentional: 40% warm earthy shades signify grounding and stability, 30% cool tones reflect calmness and introspection, 20% vibrant hues add emotional depth, and 10% neutral colors unite the elements, symbolising balance.
What inspired you to get into carpet art?
The feel of the carpet connected me to art in a profound way. By adding augmented reality and sound, it allowed me to not only visualise but also hear and deeply feel the art. This combination brought the stories within the fibers to life, creating a rich, immersive experience for the viewer.
Why carpet art, if you can paint one?
Portraits on carpets offer a unique sensory experience that paintings can not fully capture. The tactile nature of the fibres adds depth and texture, giving the artwork a vibrant, three-dimensional quality. Each thread tells part of a story, drawing the audience to not just see the portrait, but to feel its essence.
Who are the artists who have influenced your style the most?
Salvador Dalí, Faig Ahmed and Yunuen Esparza.
Upcoming projects?
I’m venturing into an exciting fusion of technology and tradition by creating carpets with tech and concrete elements. This project will blend innovative materials and design concepts, pushing conventional boundaries and paving the way for modern creativity. You can expect unique textures, interactive elements and a fresh take on the art of carpet weaving — all of which honor tradition while embracing the future.
Entry fee: INR 50. On till April 6, 11 am onwards. At Sublime Galleria, Vittal Mallya Road.
X: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
Email: @MallikPrattusa