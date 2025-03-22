Artist Fannan Raza brings his new series on carpet art to Bengaluru’s Sublime Galleria

Be it the bust of a haughty, white horse or a man facing the full moon amidst the forest, each character in the artworks of the series Carpeted Journeys Within seem to be in deep meditation of realising their truest selves. With 25, 1200–reeds carpet pieces, the exhibition also uses augmented reality and sounds to further enhance the sensory experience of the audience.

“Doing what we love is what truly keeps us alive,” is the motto of artist Fannan Raza. But though love seems to be his guiding light, Fannan thinks from the precision of a skilled craftsman; something that dawned upon us when he talked to us about what went into deciding the colour palette. The artist, who names Salvador Dalí as his inspiration, takes us through his creative process behind the series. Excerpts:

What is the theme of Carpeted Journeys Within?

Each piece in this exhibition focuses on the journeys of overcoming obstacles and healing. The artworks illustrate moments of inspiration and personal growth. They will, hopefully, resonate with anyone who has faced challenges in life, bringing out the strength of the human spirit and celebrating inner resilience.