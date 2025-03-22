This art festival is woven with Chennai’s essence

Madras has always been a city of contrasts—deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving. This dynamic spirit is precisely what Madras, a Mosaic aims to capture. Spearheaded by artist platforms Anchored Hues, Ninetyeight.Madras, and The Sunshine House, the event aims to be a vibrant confluence of artistic expression, heritage, and community engagement.
“Aafreen Fathima SK from Ninetyeight.Madras and I have collaborated on heritage walks and trails, but we always wanted to establish a space for artists who draw from the city’s essence. Madras, a Mosaic was born out of that vision,” says Srishti Prabakar of Anchored Hues.
The art festival is structured to provide an immersive experience through a variety of curated stalls, interactive installations, and engaging talks. Each of the stalls presents a unique artistic genre—there’s surrealist art, pop culture illustrations, fabric upcycling, jewellery inspired by the city, and block prints that pay homage to Madras’s architectural and cultural identity.
“We’ve been having conversations about what tradition means and what contemporary means. A lot of times, people put one above the other, but we believe they both can exist in the same space with equal importance,” explains Purple, one of the curators from The Sunshine House. This notion forms the foundation of Madras, a Mosaic, where the city is viewed through multiple lenses, from its deeply rooted customs to its evolving artistic expressions.
“No two stalls will showcase the same kind of work,” Srishti explains. “We wanted to make sure there was something new and unexpected at every turn.”
The event will feature nine artists whose works reflect a spectrum of perspectives on Madras. Among them is Purvaja Rathi, whose surrealist pieces delve into the lives of Chennai’s fishing communities. “It is not just the artwork, but what the artist has to say that matters,” adds Purple.
Beyond the stalls, the interactive exhibits invite attendees to become part of the creative process. Mapping Madras, Srishti’s own project, features a large map of the city where visitors can contribute their personal connections to its streets and neighbourhoods. Another installation, Drawn to Madras, encourages people to sketch or write their impressions of the city.
Riya Nagendra, one of the independent artists putting up the stall in the event, will present a range of comics, art prints, and stickers, all inspired by the city. Their work explores both the everyday charm and deeper social nuances of Chennai. “It’s very easy to draw about something without taking biases into consideration, but I’d like to think that I capture what I see with a certain awareness,” Riya reflects. Their comics touch on themes like childhood memories, shared city experiences, and even the different ways people experience something as simple as rain, referencing Parasite to highlight social disparities.
A highlight of their collection is Kadhal Sadugudu, a series of journal comics based on their bus journeys, documenting amusing and heartfelt moments from public transport.
Adding depth to the event are a series of screenings and discussions that shed light on the city’s artistic and historical movements. These include short films, a talk on Madras-inspired miniatures, featuring the late artist Pavithra Srinivasan’s work, a talk on Chennai Anime Club, and a session on the modern art movement that led to the establishment of the Cholamandal Artists Village.
One can also expect contemporary and Bharatanatyam fusion dance performance and poetry reading at the fest.
Food, another essential part of Madras’s identity, finds a place in the festival through thoughtfully designed stalls. A tea kadai-inspired setup offers a nostalgic touch, while a baker has curated a menu of Chennai-themed desserts, such as a cheesecake designed to resemble Marina Beach’s restless waves.
Unlike conventional art fairs, Madras, a Mosaic is more than just an exhibition—it’s an experience. “Most art shows feature stationery merchandise—prints, posters, and postcards—which limits engagement,” Srishti explains. “We wanted visitors to walk away with a sense of discovery, to realise that Madras influences art in ways they may never have considered.”
“We’re also thrilled to have a sign language interpreter introducing attendees to Chennai’s local sign language,” Srishti notes, adding that inclusivity is a key part of their vision.
Keeping accessibility in mind, the event charges a nominal entry fee, with no additional costs for screenings or discussions. “We understand that not everyone may be able to buy the art, but that shouldn’t stop them from participating in the experience,” Srishti adds.
As the day winds down, the festival transforms into an open mic and jam session, inviting visitors to contribute their own artistic expressions. The last two hours are all about spontaneous creativity, says Srishti. “Anyone can step up and share—whether it’s music, poetry, or dance.”
Tickets at INR 100. March 23, 2 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard, Adyar.
