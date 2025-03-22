This art festival is woven with Chennai’s essence

Madras has always been a city of contrasts—deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving. This dynamic spirit is precisely what Madras, a Mosaic aims to capture. Spearheaded by artist platforms Anchored Hues, Ninetyeight.Madras, and The Sunshine House, the event aims to be a vibrant confluence of artistic expression, heritage, and community engagement.

“Aafreen Fathima SK from Ninetyeight.Madras and I have collaborated on heritage walks and trails, but we always wanted to establish a space for artists who draw from the city’s essence. Madras, a Mosaic was born out of that vision,” says Srishti Prabakar of Anchored Hues.

The art festival is structured to provide an immersive experience through a variety of curated stalls, interactive installations, and engaging talks. Each of the stalls presents a unique artistic genre—there’s surrealist art, pop culture illustrations, fabric upcycling, jewellery inspired by the city, and block prints that pay homage to Madras’s architectural and cultural identity.

“We’ve been having conversations about what tradition means and what contemporary means. A lot of times, people put one above the other, but we believe they both can exist in the same space with equal importance,” explains Purple, one of the curators from The Sunshine House. This notion forms the foundation of Madras, a Mosaic, where the city is viewed through multiple lenses, from its deeply rooted customs to its evolving artistic expressions.