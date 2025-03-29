Art Bengaluru Collective unveils its sixth multi–art show ABC 6.0

The Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is presenting its sixth multi–art exhibition ABC 6.0 in Bengaluru this weekend. Having achieved success in its past exhibitions, ABC 6.0 promises a varied exhibition showcasing more than 23 artists and over 250 works in three galleries.

For the unversed, stablished in 2022 by journalist–artist Rasheed Kappan and painter–thespian Ranji David, ABC endeavors to democratise the appreciation of art through making gallery experiences accessible and appealing.

What can you expect at ABC 6.0?

ABC 6.0 will display a variety of mediums such as water colour, acrylic, pen and ink, and multimedia. A new section titled Campus Connect, which will consist of works created by young talents of colleges based in Bengaluru, and other areas will also make an appearance during the show. The exhibition will commenced on Friday at 10 am, with artists Surekha and Anil Kumar attending as chief guests.

The event will feature live art, caricatures, book readings and interactive sessions. ABC’s past shows have attracted considerable interest from art lovers and buyers. The shift to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath for ABC 5.0 increased traffic considerably.