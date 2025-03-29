Art Bengaluru Collective unveils its sixth multi–art show ABC 6.0

The Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) is presenting its sixth multi–art exhibition ABC 6.0 in Bengaluru this weekend. Having achieved success in its past exhibitions, ABC 6.0 promises a varied exhibition showcasing more than 23 artists and over 250 works in three galleries.
For the unversed, stablished in 2022 by journalist–artist Rasheed Kappan and painter–thespian Ranji David, ABC endeavors to democratise the appreciation of art through making gallery experiences accessible and appealing.
ABC 6.0 will display a variety of mediums such as water colour, acrylic, pen and ink, and multimedia. A new section titled Campus Connect, which will consist of works created by young talents of colleges based in Bengaluru, and other areas will also make an appearance during the show. The exhibition will commenced on Friday at 10 am, with artists Surekha and Anil Kumar attending as chief guests.
The event will feature live art, caricatures, book readings and interactive sessions. ABC’s past shows have attracted considerable interest from art lovers and buyers. The shift to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath for ABC 5.0 increased traffic considerably.
ABC co-founder Ranji David, opened up on the inspiration behind it. “The main idea is that we do not judge the works of the artists. Hence, there is no question of rejection. Who are we to reject anyone, who is anyone to reject anyone in the name of art? Once this is out of the window, we are now ready to absorb what is in front of us as organisers.”
When asked about what to expect at the exhibition, he said, “Invariably, there is a great mix of artistic work because of the kind of backgrounds people come from. We have an artist in the exhibition, Mr Thakeray Naik, who was found on the streets begging for money as a child. His teachers found him talented, so they funded him to go to Shantiniketan where he completed his masters in painting. You can see his incredible works.”
Ranji further noted, “There is another painter, Mr Gopal Krishna, who is a cancer patient and whose works on Radha Krishna are mesmerising. Another painter Mrs Neelima Talwar, who survived paralysis of her right body. All these are inspiring stories of the human spirit expressing art against all odds. We hope audiences find not only their works but also their life stories inspiring.”
Rasheed Kappan added, “ABC has matured over the years to be a platform that creates a lasting connection among artists while extending the reach of their art. The Collective has now established an interactive relationship with more than 150 artists within Bengaluru and beyond. We hope ABC 6.0 will make it even more significant.”
Entry free. On till March 30, 10 am onwards. At Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road.
