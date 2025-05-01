Pottery Please? Things to keep in mind before trying it out for the first time

Check FAQ before signing up in a studio

Many pottery studios offer sessions. If you are planning to sign up for one of them then be sure that you know all the ground rules. It would be an ideal situation if you can connect with friends, family or anyone who you know, who has already done a session there; as nothing is better than word of mouth. Always check the terms and conditions thoroughly. Have an idea of what equipments will be provided to you and if there are any extra or hidden charges.

Safety first

It is always preferred to try your hands at pottery in a group or single session but under the vigilance of an instructor. This is to ensure that you are aware of the ground rules and your safety like clay dust being harmful for inhalation and proper washing and sanitization after the usage of clay are spelled out to you. Once these are crystal clear, you can go ahead with the practice on your own.