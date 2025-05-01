Pottery Please? Things to keep in mind before trying it out for the first time

Planning to spend some time engaging in making beautiful clay pots? Or want to pick up a new activity/ skill and are thinking about pottery? Here are a few things to be mindful of as a first timer in this field. From joining a group class or studio session to understanding the techniques with time, here’s a checklist of how your first pottery session can be anticipated.
What do you need to know before indulging in the art of pottery?
Check FAQ before signing up in a studio
Many pottery studios offer sessions. If you are planning to sign up for one of them then be sure that you know all the ground rules. It would be an ideal situation if you can connect with friends, family or anyone who you know, who has already done a session there; as nothing is better than word of mouth. Always check the terms and conditions thoroughly. Have an idea of what equipments will be provided to you and if there are any extra or hidden charges.
Safety first
It is always preferred to try your hands at pottery in a group or single session but under the vigilance of an instructor. This is to ensure that you are aware of the ground rules and your safety like clay dust being harmful for inhalation and proper washing and sanitization after the usage of clay are spelled out to you. Once these are crystal clear, you can go ahead with the practice on your own.
Patience is key
Pottery is a skill which like most others cannot be learnt overnight. It involves special techniques and process, for which the key is to grasp them quickly and keep on practicing till you achieve a certain amount of precision. Using the wheel takes time to learn and so should be given to it. It requires several techniques like shaping, drying, trimming, firing and glazing. These can sometimes take several trials to understand and get a hang of.
Comfort check
Pottery is a process which requires stamina, patience and messy clothes. You should dress comfortably; preferably in lose fitted linens or cottons that would sit well on the skin. Put on clothes that you would not mind seeing get dirty. Clothes should not have long or droopy sleeves and best to avoid jewellery.
Messy affair
Although aprons are provided, it is best to bring another set of clothes to protect the one you are wearing because handling moist clay is a messy affair. Be prepared to look like you have been bathing in clay, at least for your first pottery experience. From your hands to neck and face, all might have traces of clay. Since they also get stuck to under the nails, it is recommended to not have long nails but trimmed ones and definitely no fancy nail art, which can damage your work and the nails.
Confidence and mindfulness
Pottery can act as a therapy if understood and practised accordingly. It is highly meditative, especially the process of bringing the clay together in the centre. It helps in relaxing your highly energetic and stress-filled mind.
Have fun
Pottery is a new activity which should be experienced to the fullest. Mistakes and imperfection will be constant during your first session, and they should not be taken to heart. The focus should be on understanding the tips, practising the techniques and having fun.