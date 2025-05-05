Bon-Manush to unveil at Experimenter in Mumbai

Experimenter gallery presents Shikh Sabbir Alam's evocative solo exhibition বনমানুষ / Bon-Manush in Mumbai following its successful debut in Kolkata earlier this year. The exhibition a series of captivating paintings delves into the profound interconnectedness between humanity and the natural world.

What can you expect at the exhibition?

The title itself বনমানুষ / Bon-Manush a Bangla term translating to 'forest person' prompts contemplation on the relationship between the urban and the wild. Alam's artistic exploration is rooted in the philosophy of প্রাণ ও প্রকৃতি / life and nature examining the universal life force underpinning all creation. His works navigate the inherent dualities within nature its simultaneous beauty and potential for terror.

Alam's process begins with fluid freehand drawings evolving into richly textured paintings. He masterfully captures the act of seeing investigating how colour form and shape resonate within our minds. Drawing inspiration from the realm of flora and fauna his pieces offer a unique sensory experience evoking not just the visual but also suggestions of smell taste touch and sound. Through his art Alam highlights the fleeting nature of perception and memory questioning the boundaries between reality and fiction.

Bangladeshi artist Shikh Sabbir Alam born in 1982 has exhibited internationally including at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Dhaka Art Summit. His work is held in esteemed collections such as S.M.A.K Ghent and the Fiorucci Art Trust London. Don't miss the opportunity to experience বনমানুষ / Bon-Manush a thought-provoking exploration of nature and human perception now showing at Experimenter Mumbai. Contact the gallery to request a preview dossier.