Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad celebrates Earth Month with a new exhibition

Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad is hosting an engaging new show Purusha Prakriti as a tribute to Earth Month. Curated by the renowned art historian and critic Uma Nair, the show features a diverse range of works from 40 renowned artists across India and the world.

Opening in India’s design capital, the show aptly coincided with Earth Day on April 22, 2025. It delves into the complex relationship between human beings and nature through a mix of materials and mediums that represent the earth’s beauty and interdependence of the two.

What can you expect at the show?

Curator Uma Nair defines the title of the exhibition, saying, “Purusha Prakriti is a universal credo of love for the rhythms of the earth. These artists unconsciously celebrate the threads of harmony within their own practice. While it may be the gods and goddesses it could be animals and birds it could be even the lexicon of a language. Each accent is varied but distinct.“

She also emphasises the participation of Gujarati artists and the focus of the exhibition on “practicing artists who bring tradition forward to contemporary character.” The show promises a rich variety of sculptures, installations, ceramics, printmaking and paintings all tied together by the beauty of love for the simplicity of time and its many inspirations that can be found all around us. Special tribute will be paid to the modernist sculptor Himmat Shah a native of Lothal in Gujarat with his iconic head from the London series commanding center stage.

The show has a robust sculptural presence with pieces by Dhananjay Singh, Karl Antao, Ankit Patel, Debashish Bera and overseas artists Jesús Curia Simon, Max Bannister and Gillie & Marc. Standout pieces include Ram Kumar Manna’s terracotta Ganeshas Arun Pandit’s Thinkers and Arunkumar HG’s reflective recycled elephant.

Printmaking is also adequately covered with a centenary commemoration of KG Subramanyan with works by distinguished printmakers Rini Dhumal, Jyoti Bhatt and Subrat Kumar Behera, renowned for his highly praised Gandhi series. The ceramic field has top artists like Keshari Nandan Kumar, Vipul Kumar, Vineet Kacker, Leena Batra, Shampa Shah and Saraswati from Auroville. Installation art features Ankon Mitra’s exquisite origami butterflies and Harsha Durugadda’s award-winning Topo.

The paintings section features prominent artists like Thota Vaikuntam and Arpitha Reddy alongside Rini Dhumal, Muzaffar Ali, Sudip Roy, Bhajju Shyam, Neelesh Vede, Poonam Bhatnagar, Chaitali Chanda, Patul Dash and Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi. Drawings by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, M Narayan, Bhajju Shyam and Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi will also be on display.

Entry free. April 19–June 10, 11 am–7 pm. At Bespoke Art Gallery, Ambli Road.