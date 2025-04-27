Met Gala 2025: How restrictive fashion evolved into style statements of liberation

The journey of fashion is a compelling narrative of constraints gradually transforming into expressions of freedom. Garments that once bound and dictated have been reclaimed and reimagined as powerful statements of liberation across various social movements.

From shapewear corsets to chic corsets: the evolution of restrictive fashion

Historically, restrictive fashion often reflected and reinforced societal norms limiting movement and self-expression particularly for women. Corsets, voluminous skirts and tightly tailored silhouettes dictated a specific ideal and curtailed physical freedom. However these very symbols of constraint have been subverted and repurposed.

The early 20th century witnessed a significant shift. Women involved in the suffrage movement adopted more practical attire like bloomers, directly challenging traditional feminine dress and symbolising their fight for equality. The flapper style of the 1920s with its shorter hemlines and looser shapes represented a rejection of Victorian modesty and an embrace of newfound social freedom.

During World War II trousers previously considered menswear became a symbol of women’s increasing role in the workforce signifying a break from traditional gender roles. The miniskirt in the 1960s epitomised the sexual revolution and women's liberation offering a bold statement of independence.

Even more overtly restrictive garments have been re-contextualised. Elements of historical dress once enforcing a particular silhouette are now incorporated into contemporary designs as artistic expression or as a reclaiming of identity. What was once a tool of confinement can become a statement of power and self-determination.

Ultimately, the evolution of restrictive fashion into style statements of liberation demonstrates the dynamic relationship between clothing and culture. By challenging and redefining sartorial norms, individuals and movements have used fashion as a potent visual language to assert their autonomy and push for broader social change.