Met Gala 2025: Origin and its evolution

Met Gala is held annually to celebrate the dresses on display inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but on Monday May 5, all eyes will be on the celebs entering the museum in dresses that are works of art in themselves, keeping in mind the theme for the year- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, selected primarily by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Costume Institute at the Museum.

Met Gala: How has it evolved?

Hosted the first Monday of May, every year, the Met Gala is hosted to raise money for the Museum's Costume Institute. Over the years, the party has evolved from being just a dinner of Manhattan socialites to a must-watch red carpet and costume party, featuring stars from all over the world.

“It’s become one of the rare occasions when movie stars, models, designers, society swans, rock legends, athletes, politicians, and rappers, not to mention a cultural icon or two, come together to celebrate fashion—and get to spend a night at the museum," says long-time Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour.