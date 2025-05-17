Explore this one-day art festival, which has something for everyone

Purple says their working definition of contemporary art as “the art of today,” is deeply tied to the artist’s individual experience, emotion, or perspective. “Not everything here will be relatable to everyone, but there’ll definitely be something, just one thing, that resonates and that they’ll be taking home,” she shared.

Eight visual artists and collectives will join the art fest, each offering a distinctly different approach. Purple gives a rundown of the artists.

“You can expect Red Eye Chapter to bring indie comics steeped in Indian-ness. Meanwhile, you can find art, embroidery, clothing, handmade paper and everything handmade from scratch with a bit of serenity and nostalgia from Rainy Day Studio. Rudrafication, on the other hand, offers futuristic interpretations of Indian myth using digital textures in earthy browns and golds.”