Explore this one-day art festival, which has something for everyone

This week, Chennai art enthusiasts can witness Art & I, a one-day festival of contemporary art, curated by Sunshine House in collaboration with the venue. Framed as “art for the everybody”, the event aims to reimagine how people experience art, not as something remote and reverential, but as something immediate, challenging, and deeply human.
“Each time we organise an event, there’s a reason for it,” says Purple from Sunshine House, who is the curator of the show. “This time, we wanted to explore contemporary art; what we call the art of today. It’s often personal, focused on the artist’s own experiences, thoughts, feelings, and ways of seeing the world.”
Purple, who led the vision for the event, explains that Art & I was born from a desire to step beyond the typical gallery format. “We wanted to create a space where artists can just be themselves and put their art out—without having to go through the whole gallery experience, which can be expensive or very tiring.”
Purple says their working definition of contemporary art as “the art of today,” is deeply tied to the artist’s individual experience, emotion, or perspective. “Not everything here will be relatable to everyone, but there’ll definitely be something, just one thing, that resonates and that they’ll be taking home,” she shared.
Eight visual artists and collectives will join the art fest, each offering a distinctly different approach. Purple gives a rundown of the artists.
“You can expect Red Eye Chapter to bring indie comics steeped in Indian-ness. Meanwhile, you can find art, embroidery, clothing, handmade paper and everything handmade from scratch with a bit of serenity and nostalgia from Rainy Day Studio. Rudrafication, on the other hand, offers futuristic interpretations of Indian myth using digital textures in earthy browns and golds.”
Tanuja Ramani will present brand new conceptual pieces made just for the event. You can collect delightfully intricate clay miniatures—plates of meals, bottles, and more from oorus minis counter. Ink by Prashanthini Raj works with clay to create whimsical objects like fish-shaped fridge magnets.
Additionally, Puzzlist offers jigsaw puzzles made in collaboration with local artists, where the process itself became part of the artistic experience.
Food and flavour aren’t left out of the artistic exploration either. Churned will be up with experimental frozen treats inspired by the artists and performers, while Dough Dough Deli brings savoury eats like bao and noodle bowls. For those who struggle under the scorching heat can opt for Mor pandal’s flavoured mor (buttermilk) including beetroot, carrot, and pineapple-spiced variants.
Furthermore, talks and performances will unfold upstairs and in pockets around the venue.
Tickets at INR 100. May 18. 12 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard, Adyar.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_