The ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru celebrates the strength and love of women through vivid, folk-inspired art

Curated by Artella, Unconditional by Priya Elayaraja is a vibrant tribute to the strength, love and resilience of women. Presented at MKF Museum of Art, the solo exhibition blends personal narratives with Indian folk influences, using colour and form to capture emotion. We get chatty with Priya to uncover the idea behind the exhibition, the challenges she came across while working on it, the themes she is drawn to and lots more…

What is the central theme or narrative tying this exhibition together?

This show was inspired and curated by Belinda Fernandez from Artella, who believes in me and has brought my first debut solo art show to Bengaluru. This exhibition, Unconditional, explores the depth of love that transcends form — love as care, longing, silence and presence. Each work reflects fragments of intimate emotion, from maternal tenderness to divine connection and grace without expectation.

What challenges did you face while preparing for this exhibition?

Returning to the art studio after my husband’s passing was both healing and painful. Finding clarity in that emotional turbulence was the most challenging and I know my husband is always with me in my art journey.