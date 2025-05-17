The ongoing exhibition in Bengaluru celebrates the strength and love of women through vivid, folk-inspired art

Curated by Artella, Unconditional by Priya Elayaraja is a vibrant tribute to the strength, love and resilience of women. Presented at MKF Museum of Art, the solo exhibition blends personal narratives with Indian folk influences, using colour and form to capture emotion. We get chatty with Priya to uncover the idea behind the exhibition, the challenges she came across while working on it, the themes she is drawn to and lots more…
What is the central theme or narrative tying this exhibition together?
This show was inspired and curated by Belinda Fernandez from Artella, who believes in me and has brought my first debut solo art show to Bengaluru. This exhibition, Unconditional, explores the depth of love that transcends form — love as care, longing, silence and presence. Each work reflects fragments of intimate emotion, from maternal tenderness to divine connection and grace without expectation.
What challenges did you face while preparing for this exhibition?
Returning to the art studio after my husband’s passing was both healing and painful. Finding clarity in that emotional turbulence was the most challenging and I know my husband is always with me in my art journey.
How did your late husband S Elayaraja influence your journey as an artist both emotionally and creatively?
He was not only my partner but my mentor. His discipline, sensitivity and deep respect for tradition continue to echo in my work. Emotionally, his presence shaped the way I view beauty. He taught me the value of patience and the power of storytelling through form.
Your work beautifully explores love, spirituality and yearning — how do you approach translating such complex emotions into visual form?
I start with a feeling, not a form. I often close my eyes and remember — a touch, a prayer, a scent. I sketch until that emotion feels honest. The composition flows from there. I trust that if the emotion is true, the viewer will feel it too.
Many of your paintings are rooted in rural life and folk traditions. What draws you to these themes time and again?
There is an unspoken poetry in rural life — the rhythm, the rituals, the raw beauty. It’s where I come from and it’s where stories breathe more freely. Folk traditions carry generational memory and through them, I feel connected to both my past and my people.
Your art often honours women and their emotional landscapes. What does womanhood mean to you as an artist?
To me, womanhood is layered — it holds strength, surrender, resilience and softness all at once. As an artist, I find endless inspiration in the silent stories women carry — in their rituals, sacrifices and capacity to love fiercely. It’s a landscape I will never stop exploring.
Entry free. May 25, 11 am to 6.30 pm. At Lavelle Road.
