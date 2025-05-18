International Museum Day 2025: Exploring how five major museums of Kolkata are heading towards technical progress

The days of feeling disconnected from melting icebergs in the poles—even while sitting in Kolkata—are long gone. Upon entering the Climate Change gallery in Science City, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums, named ‘On the Edge?’ one comes face-to-face with a large screen of visuals showing the impact of climate change. They feel the chill of the poles and the heat of the sun rays – such is the powerful impact of this gallery. Be it the changing lifestyle of the Polar population, the effects of animals becoming extinct, the cloudburst at Kedarnath to an immersive experience of drowning in the storm, the two-storey gallery has it all. The gallery presented facts showing the future without being preachy.

Curator Subha Sankar Ghosh explains, “We realised that climate change is something which we must address because Kolkata is experiencing the effects through heatwaves, sea level rise, and cyclonic storms.”