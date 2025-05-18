The Tantric in the Thangka

“I am drawn to concepts that highlight the science of the mind—impermanence, interconnectedness, compassion, and the balance between seen and unseen worlds. These themes are not just intellectual explorations, but personal experiences translated into colour, form, and composition, which intuitively and meaningfully reflect my philosophical understanding,” says Chodak.

His preoccupation with wisdom shines through in works like Arise and Grow More and More, as lotus flowers bloom amidst interconnected links. Chodak tells the viewer that the result of nurturing our inner selves by embodying wisdom of the mind and spirit, is indeed beautiful. Great Compassion is another work along this theme. Stylised Tibetan calligraphy sits at the centre of this painting, while a painstakingly detailed backdrop containing flowers and human faces depicts the importance of being compassionate to all living creatures— because we are, after all, interconnected.

Another recurring theme is the focus on the divine feminine, believed to be the essence of wisdom and insight in Buddhism. The female presence is present in most of his works, sometimes as an abstract entity and other times woven into delicate floral motifs or vibrant links. He explains, “She is not separate from us but exists within all of us, guiding our journey toward deeper understanding and enlightenment.”

Chodak uses mineral pigments sourced from Japan, French gouache and pure 24k gold and silver paints. His canvases are handmade cotton or French hot and cold-pressed paper, to get closest to the traditional medium of thangka paintings. He distinguishes himself by employing modern art methodologies like developing his own colour combinations, creating new symbols and layering and shading with paints to add texture and depth to the work.

Summarising the meditative nature of his art for himself and those who view it, Chodak says, “Just as meditation allows the mind to become still and clear, I hope my art serves as a contemplative space for viewers to experience peace, introspection, and a deeper sense of connection. I intend for my artwork to be analysed and meditated on in order for its deeper philosophical meanings to surface. In this manner, we can each find the keys to discovering the profound meanings of our states of mind as nature intended.”