Art curator Farah Siddiqui Khan on Bengaluru’s artistic talent as her platform debuts in the city with a showcase

The platform finally debuts in Bengaluru with Young Collector’s Weekend Global (YCW). We chat with Farah to learn more about the showcase, the idea behind Cultivate Art, the importance of sensitising younger artists and collectors about art and more! Farah first emphasises what made Bengaluru a hub. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why Bengaluru?’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ We have been so accustomed to Delhi and Mumbai being cultural capitals, where the collectors are, where the money is, or where people come to buy, look at, or engage with art. I think that’s such a false notion,” she highlights.

Highlighting the diversity and sensitivity towards art, she explains, “I think that Bengaluru has always been such an artistic city. It has produced fantastic artists. It’s like a gateway to the South. You have a private museum — the MAP Museum, you have a very engaging National Gallery of Modern Art, you’ve had many astute collectors, you have beautiful homes and house-proud people,” further enthusing, “They don’t look at it as only decorative art, but as transformative practices.” Part of starting YCW around 2020, as Farah points out, was to encourage a shift from mere ‘accumulation’ to an interactive ‘means of engagement’ with contemporary voices. The Bengaluru edition will present 15 to 17 artists whose works can encourage younger collectors to indulge in and invest in this idea.

But what makes younger collectors sensitised and educated enough to judge art? Farah reflects, “Normally, we see two collector types — second/third generation who grew up with art; and new, first-time collectors, perhaps due to studying abroad. The Indian art world has grown significantly. Tools like Instagram and the internet offer easy visual engagement. More people now study abroad and return, experiencing museums globally. So, culturally aware people understand that acquiring contemporary art is important, patronising artists and capturing a memory of their time,” she highlights. As a final note, she shares, “Art freezes time and impacts society.”

Entry free. May 23 onwards, 7 pm onwards. At Abstract Art Gallery, Cunningham Road.

