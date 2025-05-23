This Hyderabad art exhibition spotlights expressions in Contemporary Indian Art

Within the vibrant spectrum of arts, contemporary style emerges as a compelling voice of the present, often also blurring the lines between tradition and innovation. Many artists, regardless of age or experience, create works that may draw from historical elements yet resonate powerfully with present day issues or topics. The Contemporary A r t Exhibition brings together experienced artists from Hyderabad and outside, offering art enthusiasts an immersive visual experience.
Award-winning artist Kavita Deuskar, who is showcasing her work, draws deeply from the lives of Telangana’s labourers portraying their rugged reality with raw honesty. “The river here is their lifeline,” she shares, referring to her series of charcoal works that capture women in moments of quiet resilience. Known for her figurative style, Kavita doesn’t limit herself to one medium, saying, “I like to work in every medium possible. I should just feel like.” Her focus on everyday details, like the utensils used or the food they eat, emerges from a deep sense of empathy. “There’s so much inspiration around. I don’t imagine and draw, I like to observe,” she reflects, often working in monochrome to highlight mood and texture. For Kavita, art is intuitive. “Sometimes I finish a piece in hours, sometimes I take my time. There are no rules.”
Mumbai-based artist Vinod Sharma brings the serene beauty of nature to the forefront in his works. His canvases, rich with elements like sky, earth, and water, rendered in vibrant hues, evoke a quiet introspection. Notably absent are human figures, allowing nature to speak for itself. “Nature often comes as a big inspiration for me. I travel and I seek inspiration from there,” he shares. His majestic mountains are brought to life with textured surfaces crafted using unconventional tools like blades and sponges. “The textures give a character to my work, which makes it more interesting and realistic,” he explains, reflecting his deep, tactile connection with the natural world.
Artist Srinivas Tingeerkar presents intriguing works at the exhibition, including a striking horse painting and another centered around ants. “My artworks are a reflection of what I observe around me, blended with memories from my past,” he explains.
Though open to interpretation, his pieces carry deeper social messages. “Sometimes, I draw inspiration from current events and how they impact people,” he says. The horse painting, for instance, is rooted in a personal memory. “There’s a wall in my village that different artists use for their own expression. This time, I saw a horse painted on it. It stayed with me,” he recalls.
What fascinated him most was the permanence of the wall amidst ever-changing art. “The people living in that house remain, the wall remains, but the artwork keeps changing. Does that mean something bigger? I’ve left that for people to decide,” he adds, inviting the viewer into his layered world of observation and metaphor.
The other artists showcasing their artworks include Thota Vaikuntam, Sanatkar, Bhairu Raghuram and Ramesh Gorjala. Contemporary Art Exhibition offers a compelling amalgamation of ideas, expressions, and perspectives, each artwork echoing a unique voice.
Free entry. On till June 17. 11 pm to 7 pm.
At Gallery Space, Banjara Hills.
