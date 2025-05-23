This Hyderabad art exhibition spotlights expressions in Contemporary Indian Art

His canvases, rich with elements like sky, earth, and water, rendered in vibrant hues, evoke a quiet introspection

Mumbai-based artist Vinod Sharma brings the serene beauty of nature to the forefront in his works. His canvases, rich with elements like sky, earth, and water, rendered in vibrant hues, evoke a quiet introspection. Notably absent are human figures, allowing nature to speak for itself. “Nature often comes as a big inspiration for me. I travel and I seek inspiration from there,” he shares. His majestic mountains are brought to life with textured surfaces crafted using unconventional tools like blades and sponges. “The textures give a character to my work, which makes it more interesting and realistic,” he explains, reflecting his deep, tactile connection with the natural world.

Artist Srinivas Tingeerkar presents intriguing works at the exhibition, including a striking horse painting and another centered around ants. “My artworks are a reflection of what I observe around me, blended with memories from my past,” he explains.