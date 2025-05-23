This upcoming Mumbai exhibition focuses on raw emotions

This collection of works doesn’t follow the traditional arc of artistic intention. Instead, it embraces the raw, instinctive impulse to create — art made not for display, but out of need. In spirit and substance, Jain’s works echo the philosophy of Art Brut or “raw art”, a term coined by French artist Jean Dubuffet to describe works untainted by convention or institutional influence.

There is no pretence of perfection here. The exhibition unfolds as a deeply personal, spiritual journey — one of navigating internal disquiet, confronting emotional vulnerability, and emerging with a kind of lucid honesty. Manoj's pieces are not static or polished; they are shifting, fluid, and unapologetically incomplete.