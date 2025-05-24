New Delhi artist Kaasvi Jain opens up about her exhibition 'Whispers of the Heart'

Born out of difficult times

‘Whispers Of The Heart’ is Jain’s debut exhibition. The 26-year-old did not go through art school training. Instead, art came into her life as a companion during difficult times. “It was more of a soul’s calling. Some of the artworks were made during the pandemic, when the world was grappling with loneliness and uncertainties. It was my constant companion at that time. Today, my paintings have become my voice," says Jain.

Jain wants people to connect with her artworks. “If someone pauses in front of a piece and feels seen or soothed—or leaves having heard a whisper from their own heart—then I’ll consider this show a success,” Jain adds.

This article is written by Akash Chatterjee