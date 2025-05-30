This two-day exhibition in Bengaluru sheds light on solving the discomfort experienced by marginal communities due to rising heat

The Neralu Heat Shelter

Featuring multimedia storytelling, live performances and interactive works, the exhibition also unveils The Neralu Heat Shelter, a collapsible microclimate refuge designed for those on the frontlines of climate change. “Thus far, the conversation about heat stress has been deeply technical: even when discussing its impacts on vulnerable groups, it is a conversation about missing data. Not only is the heat shelter itself interactive, but it represents a departure from the current conversation, which presents problems but no immediately accessible, affordable solutions,” she adds.

The nature of its design is such that it will listen to whatever context it is placed in and respond by being accommodating of the situation — in terms of being scalable, replicable, easy to install or detach and using materials immediately available and inexpensive to the direct user. The architects of The Neralu Heat Shelter, Ankritya Diggavi and Sagar Kandal, brought in a practical focus on creating functional cooling solutions that respond directly to informal workers’ needs, using materials and forms that respect both function and cultural context. “Informal workers form the backbone of several economic systems and are one of the most resourceful communities in terms of adapting to their working situation. Their inputs and thoughts were directly transcribed in the process and physically realised in this current form,” Ankritya elucidates