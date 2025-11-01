Former street-fashion photographer, Manou, captures the essence of the hills through his lens

“When I returned to Ladakh after ten years, I could see the changes that we have been reading about, in the news,” Manou says, comparing his recent visit to prior ones in the land of high passes. “Locals spoke of receding glaciers, of river water turning undrinkable, of the tourist season stretching longer each year.”

Hence, climate change, Himachal weavers, terrace farmers are often the subjects of Manou’s works in this project.

The process is initiated, always, by talking. “I don't always take the camera out right away,” he says. “I talk to them, ask questions, and take what is offered. Some agree to be photographed, some don’t, and that’s okay. It’s so much about trust.”

On his experience of meeting different communities during his tour, Manou says it was enriching. For instance, the photographer was initially told that people in the Garkon village might be reserved, and reluctant to talk. However, the encounter with Dolma had a different story. “She [Dolma] welcomed me and treated me like family. She invited me to her house, offered me tea, showed the textiles she had woven, and the jars of dried fruits and vegetables she’d stored for winter." It was all ordinary and so beautiful,” the photographer tells us.