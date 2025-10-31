Meet the self-taught artists at the Narratives of Representation art exhibition by Masterstroke Figurative in Bengaluru

Art has not just been a mode of expression for Manipur’s Tom Tom Chanu; it has long been her passion, taking different forms from mud sculptures to crocheting. After a stint in the IT industry, when she returned to painting, spirituality often found its way into it. Case in point, the iterations of goddess Tara Devi, two of which are to be presented at the exhibition.

“I have always believed in the power of women, how they can be very soft and delicate, yet have the strength and protection to nurture a child or to spread wisdom, peace and compassion. I’ve also always believed in the power of Shakti,” she notes that Tara Devi is a form of Shakti, associated with both Hinduism and Buddhism and has different forms.

“I’m presenting two paintings, Green Tara and White Tara. Green Tara symbolises life, growth and regeneration. She is also the goddess of action. In my work, one of her feet will be extended, showing that she’s there to help you anytime. White Tara symbolises peace, purity, compassion and kindness. These paintings have a lot of positive vibes and are my own interpretations.”