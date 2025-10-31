Meet the self-taught artists at the Narratives of Representation art exhibition by Masterstroke Figurative in Bengaluru

Art is a mode of expression for everyone, be it a skilled maestro working on a magnum opus or a humble beginner with experiences and skills picked up elsewhere. The ongoing exhibition Narratives of Representation, featured by Masterstroke Figurative, brings the work of nine fabulous artists, with some having virtually no background in art but evolving into brilliant artists that deserve recognition. Akoijam Tom Tom Chanu, Dhanya Das, Jyoti Tiwari, Apurba Das, Ivy Rajkumar, Gautam Bansal, Epsita Chatterjee, Sangeeta Krishnan and Synoj Sivan are all set to present their best works for the city to indulge in. We chat with some of the artists and learn of what they have worked on, along with their journeys leading them towards art.
Bengaluru-based Gautam Bansal always maintained an admiration for nature, right from his first artwork of a turtle to memorable visits to Bannerghatta National Park. The artist, known for his mastery with charcoal, presents his iterations of a rhino and a tufted turtle in the exhibition. Further opening up about his 36-by-36-inch artworks, he says, “I think wildlife is one theme very close to my heart. Whatever art I’ve been making — motion-related, figurative or wildlife, it is always revolving around nature. I always depict them in some kind of movement. That’s always been the curiosity in my art. That’s also how I’ve developed my style as well.”
Art has not just been a mode of expression for Manipur’s Tom Tom Chanu; it has long been her passion, taking different forms from mud sculptures to crocheting. After a stint in the IT industry, when she returned to painting, spirituality often found its way into it. Case in point, the iterations of goddess Tara Devi, two of which are to be presented at the exhibition.
“I have always believed in the power of women, how they can be very soft and delicate, yet have the strength and protection to nurture a child or to spread wisdom, peace and compassion. I’ve also always believed in the power of Shakti,” she notes that Tara Devi is a form of Shakti, associated with both Hinduism and Buddhism and has different forms.
“I’m presenting two paintings, Green Tara and White Tara. Green Tara symbolises life, growth and regeneration. She is also the goddess of action. In my work, one of her feet will be extended, showing that she’s there to help you anytime. White Tara symbolises peace, purity, compassion and kindness. These paintings have a lot of positive vibes and are my own interpretations.”
Despite her background in healthcare, Dr Jyoti Tiwari is now a full-time artist working to create a variety of visual art centred around spirituality and the divine. Beginning her professional work with pattachitra, a beautiful art form originating from Odisha, Jyoti’s approach evolved with her love of the use of a range of colours on her canvas.
Discussing her pieces for this exhibition, Jyoti highlights, “One of the pieces that I’m doing is called Aatman. It seeks to bridge the gap between the material and the subtle worlds. We all have a light within us and I want to invite you to just see how that light within us can light up the world. My other piece is called Anantya. That is a symbol of infinity and it explores the vast canvas of the cosmos. It essentially symbolises our cycle of creation, dissolution and renewal — Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It’s a very vibrant piece with many layers of texture and pigment, which shows our explosive energy and the genesis of formlessness.”
Dhanya Das’ work with oil paints has taken the form of majestic pieces on Indian mythological deities. Mythology is part of her childhood memory and as her life changed, the way she viewed those stories also changed. She takes the example of King Nala and Princess Damayanti, whose story forms a key moment in the Mahabharata and is the subject of one of her presentations for this exhibition, Lost. Talking about their journey, she says, “When I read it as a child, it was scary. But during my teens, it became about the romance and losing your true love. Now, I see it as a metaphor for a search within and trying to reunite with your own self.”
Her second artwork, Aranyani, was born out of spontaneity during a photoshoot. “There was a flower in the background and the model instinctively started playing with it. At that moment, I felt that she was really free. That I wanted to capture. A free-spirited woman — not conditioned by anything, not afraid of anything, just being herself and being in touch with her own core self. At that moment, we were all spiritual,” she says, discussing her artwork.
Starting a prodigy in Kerala, Synoj’s tryst with art evolved into a saga for depicting traditional Indian themes. For him, painting evolved beyond just passion. “If you ask me what painting is, it’s a lifeblood of mine. I started making art from a very young age, with both watercolour and pencil sketches. Still life paintings, outdoor drawings — these are all things my teacher taught me.” His presentation titled Mathangi is a representation of the evolution that led him to use realism, accuracy and detail in his artworks.