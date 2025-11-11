Ancient Roman-era statues stolen from National Museum of Damascus

Thieves have stolen several ancient statues dating back to the Roman era from the national museum in the Syrian capital, leading to temporary closure of the facility, two officials from the country’s antiquities department said Tuesday.

The daring theft in the classical department of the National Museum of Damascus comes as the country is reeling from the 14-year civil war and the fall of the 54-year Assad family rule last year.

The museum in central Damascus, the country’s largest, houses invaluable antiquities dating back to Syria’s long history. After the war started, security was boosted with metal gates and surveillance cameras.