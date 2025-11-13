Ananta – Infinite Stories, Timeless Voices: Milaaya Art Gallery at Art Mumbai 2025

A dialogue between artist and artisan

At the heart of Ananta lies the intimate collaboration between the artists and the artisans of Milaaya’s Mumbai atelier. Every composition is hand-stitched with precision and intent, reflecting a harmony of thought and technique. Through this process, embroidery evolves beyond ornamentation, emerging as a narrative tool that bridges modern sensibility with heritage craft.

Speaking about the exhibition, Gayatri Khanna said, “Our aim with Ananta is to show how embroidery can transcend the decorative and become a profound form of storytelling. Every stitch carries the weight of thought, intention and emotion. The artist and artisan work together, not in hierarchy, but in harmony.”

The works reinterpret diverse artistic philosophies. K. K. Hebbar’s poetic modernism captures rhythm and spirituality through threadwork that mirrors his lyrical brushstrokes, as seen in The Birth of the Moon and his celebrated peacock studies. Each took approximately 3,000 hours of embroidery, with fine bullion stitches and raised textures giving form to light and movement. Ranbir Kaleka’s The Blank Letter unfolds as a meditation on longing and silence, realised over 8,000 hours of detailed stitchwork that mirrors the cinematic layering of his visual language.

Nikhil Chopra’s embroidered landscapes, Untitled (Gulmarg) and Goa, trace personal and ecological memory through silk and cotton threads that echo his performative gestures. His pieces took nearly 6,000 hours each, transforming the ethereal tones of pastel and charcoal into textured, tactile form. Seema Kohli’s Between Heaven and Earth – The Golden Womb Series reflects on the cosmic feminine, its soaring hamsa and celestial motifs rendered in glowing silk and metallic threads across 6,000 hours of intricate work.

Jagannath Panda’s Arch of Metropolis II reimagines Delhi’s stepwells as metaphors for resilience and renewal, while Rekha Rodwittiya’s Home Is Wherever You Are speaks of feminine strength and the intergenerational legacies of womanhood. Waswo X. Waswo’s Another Day in Paradise #1 extends his miniature-inspired narratives into a meditation on love and remembrance, completed in 4,500 hours of fine silk embroidery. In contrast, Shaurya Kumar’s interpretations of the Parthenon’s ruins, The West Pediment of the Parthenon and Bodhisattvas and Deities on the West Wall of the Ceiling transform the erosion of stone into the delicacy of micro-stitch, contemplating endurance and decay.