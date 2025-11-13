Govinda’s upcoming movie Duniyadari marks his grand return to Bollywood

While full details of the project remain under wraps, early reports suggest that Duniyadari will stem from a commercially viable entertainer grounded in emotion. Reportedly, the production is shooting for a release in 2025, and whispers suggest the film may feature a popular new-generation actress opposite Govinda to create a nostalgic, but refreshing combination for audiences.

Govinda thanked his followers for their continuous support and said the film is a personal achievement for him. "I always believed that cinema should make people smile, party, and be passionate." This film is about reminding everyone of the Govinda they loved," he said in an announcement.

As the excitement builds for Govinda's movie Duniyadari, social media is starting to see a large number of fans posting about wanting to see the film. A lot of fans have complimented Govinda's dance rehearsal clips, calling this comeback one of the most anticipated returns to Bollywood.