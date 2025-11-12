Govinda discharged from hospital, says he stretched himself too far during exercise

When asked about his visit to meet the veteran actor Dharmendra, he said, “He is a world level personality, that heroism, that aura. I want him to be healthy and happy. I want to see him every year. I love him”.

Govinda was rushed to the Hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours. The actor’s friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, earlier confirmed the update to a news agency. According to him, Govinda first received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor, but was later taken to the hospital around 1 am for emergency care.

This is the second time the actor had a hospital dash. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely.

As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu. The actor’s wife, Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the firing incident.