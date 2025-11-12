Govinda hospitalised after collapsing at home, under medical observation

Actor Govinda, aged 61, has been admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness at his residence in Juhu, as per sources. His medical team took him to CritiCare Hospital, where he is being monitored and undergoing testing, and his doctors are waiting for a report from a neurologist. As reported by close aides, the actor felt dizzy and disoriented soon after visiting fellow veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital.
His lawyer and friend confirmed that the incident happened around midnight on Tuesday, and they acted quickly and responsibly to ensure his health and safety. Govinda's legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said he was initially treated remotely, and medication was prescribed for administration at home, after which procedures took place and he was then admitted to CritiCare Hospital in suburban Mumbai around 1:00 a.m. Returning to Govinda's condition at this time, while communication has been difficult to obtain, he is reportedly stable and resting as doctors conduct neurological testing and other assessments.
Bollywood fans were further shocked because the actor had been in his usual energetic form just the previous evening, making his sudden collapse all the more startling. This incident comes after his well-documented accidental firearm injury in October last year. Doctors are exploring whether the fainting spell is related to an underlying health issue or a transient episode, and no further complications have been reported as yet.
Govinda came into prominence with a string of hits in the late 1980s and 1990s, such as Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1 and Raja Babu, building an iconic status for his comic timing and dance moves. The family and team have asked for privacy as treatment progresses, while messages of encouragement have come in from well-wishers across the industry. For now, everything remains focused on his recovery, as medical teams are expected to provide further updates.
