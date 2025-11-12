Govinda hospitalised after collapsing at home, under medical observation

Actor Govinda, aged 61, has been admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness at his residence in Juhu, as per sources. His medical team took him to CritiCare Hospital, where he is being monitored and undergoing testing, and his doctors are waiting for a report from a neurologist. As reported by close aides, the actor felt dizzy and disoriented soon after visiting fellow veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital.

Govinda’s lawyer and friend share health updates

His lawyer and friend confirmed that the incident happened around midnight on Tuesday, and they acted quickly and responsibly to ensure his health and safety. Govinda's legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said he was initially treated remotely, and medication was prescribed for administration at home, after which procedures took place and he was then admitted to CritiCare Hospital in suburban Mumbai around 1:00 a.m. Returning to Govinda's condition at this time, while communication has been difficult to obtain, he is reportedly stable and resting as doctors conduct neurological testing and other assessments.