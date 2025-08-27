Govinda quashes divorce speculation with Sunita Ahuja at Ganesh Chaturthi

Speculations have been on rife for veteran actor Govinda and Sunita. Although, there divorce rumors have been squashed a few times by their daughter Tina and Sunita herself, rumors still keep swirling. Recently, the couple made a public appearance on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi amid all the buzzing marital discord.
According to reports, Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024. However, the family’s recent festivities suggested a different picture “suggesting unity amid speculation.” In a heartwarming video that surfaced online, Govinda and Sunita were seen "warmly welcoming Lord Ganesha into their home."
Their choice of attire also caught attention, with Sunita looking radiant in a beautiful purple saree. Govinda opted for a traditional red kurta-pajama. The couple’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja also joined them marking a complete family moment during the festivities.
Adding to the warm vibes, the family extended their hospitality beyond their home by distributing sweets to paparazzi who had gathered outside. The gesture not only reflected their festive spirit but also showcased a united front amid personal rumors.
Even Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha stepped into clear the air about the whole ongoing situation. He dismissed the speculation, saying, “This is old news that surfaced six to seven months ago. Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, there will be some clarity. The whole family is preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and Sunita is actively involved in the arrangements.” His statement came as a blueprint to the family's strong standing bond, choosing unity over controversy.
