Govinda quashes divorce speculation with Sunita Ahuja at Ganesh Chaturthi

According to reports, Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024. However, the family’s recent festivities suggested a different picture “suggesting unity amid speculation.” In a heartwarming video that surfaced online, Govinda and Sunita were seen "warmly welcoming Lord Ganesha into their home."

Their choice of attire also caught attention, with Sunita looking radiant in a beautiful purple saree. Govinda opted for a traditional red kurta-pajama. The couple’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja also joined them marking a complete family moment during the festivities.

Adding to the warm vibes, the family extended their hospitality beyond their home by distributing sweets to paparazzi who had gathered outside. The gesture not only reflected their festive spirit but also showcased a united front amid personal rumors.