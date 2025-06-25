Govinda is back, announces comeback with high-energy dance video

After a hiatus of over five years, Bollywood’s beloved entertainer Govinda is all set to return to the silver screen with his upcoming project titled Duniyadari. Govinda recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of his dance rehearsals, showcasing his signature flair and graceful moves. In the caption, Govinda wrote, “Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film Duniyadari,” sending fans into a frenzy of excitement and nostalgia.
While details about the film’s cast, crew, and plot are still under wraps, the buzz around Govinda’s comeback has already begun to build. Known for his impeccable comic timing, vibrant energy, and unmatched dancing skills, Govinda’s return is expected to be a treat for fans who have missed his presence in mainstream cinema.
Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where he starred alongside Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra. Since then, the star has largely kept a low profile in films but continued to make headlines for various statements and appearances. One such headline-grabbing moment was Govinda’s past claim that Hollywood director James Cameron had approached him for the lead role in the blockbuster Avatar.
According to Govinda, he was even offered a hefty fee for the role, which he turned down. This statement had sparked considerable curiosity and skepticism.
Now, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has weighed in on the claim during a candid chat on Uorfi Javed’s YouTube channel. When asked about the Avatar offer, Sunita responded, “I honestly have no idea when this was offered. I’ve been with Govinda for 40 years, and I don’t remember any such meeting with the Avatar director or producer. Whether it happened or not, I can’t say. I neither lie nor take sides. I simply don’t support falsehood.”
As anticipation for Duniyadari builds, fans are eager to see what magic Govinda brings to the screen in his long-awaited return.