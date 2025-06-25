Govinda is back, announces comeback with high-energy dance video

While details about the film’s cast, crew, and plot are still under wraps, the buzz around Govinda’s comeback has already begun to build. Known for his impeccable comic timing, vibrant energy, and unmatched dancing skills, Govinda’s return is expected to be a treat for fans who have missed his presence in mainstream cinema.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where he starred alongside Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra. Since then, the star has largely kept a low profile in films but continued to make headlines for various statements and appearances. One such headline-grabbing moment was Govinda’s past claim that Hollywood director James Cameron had approached him for the lead role in the blockbuster Avatar.

According to Govinda, he was even offered a hefty fee for the role, which he turned down. This statement had sparked considerable curiosity and skepticism.