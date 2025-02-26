Govinda’s lawyer rubbishes split rumours but admits Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce

The Internet was speculating widely this week over and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce. An entertainment portal reported recently that the couple were in the last stages of a divorce proceeding. However, Govinda’s lawyer has rubbished these rumours. However, Lalit Bindal, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s lawyer and family friend did admit that Sunita did indeed file for divorce six months ago but the couple apparently got back together.
Did Sunita Ahuja really file for divorce from Govinda? Their lawyer weighs in
Bindal confirmed that Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce but also revealed that the couple sorted things out. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married 37 years and the rumours of their divorce arrived on the heels of Sunita’s interview where she revealed that the couple now live separately, with Sunita residing with their children, while Govinda stays in a bungalow across the street.
“We (the actor’s family) also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now,” he told the press.
Moreover, Bindal also rubbished rumours that the couple live apart. He shared that Govinda had bought a bungalow right opposite the flat where they had been living after marriage. He added that this was purchased for official use after the actor became an MP. Lalit also added that Govinda attends meetings and sometimes even sleeps at the bungalow, but the couple continues to stay together.
He also insisted that the rumours were being circulated on social media as Sunita’s quotes were being taken out of context. “During an interview Sunita had once said, ‘Mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahin chahiye,’ she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that ‘He was with his own Valentine,’ what she meant is that he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure (you) that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen,” Bindal added.
Earlier this week Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek and Niece Arti Singh also spoke to the media and denied any rumours of the couple’s divorce. “This is false news,” Singh shared.
“These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all these rumours from—completely untrue. People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also surfaced for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress,” she added.