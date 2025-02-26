Govinda’s lawyer rubbishes split rumours but admits Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce

Did Sunita Ahuja really file for divorce from Govinda? Their lawyer weighs in

Bindal confirmed that Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce but also revealed that the couple sorted things out. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married 37 years and the rumours of their divorce arrived on the heels of Sunita’s interview where she revealed that the couple now live separately, with Sunita residing with their children, while Govinda stays in a bungalow across the street.

“We (the actor’s family) also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now,” he told the press.