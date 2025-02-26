Do Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja live separately?

Following the recent news of Govinda‘s wife Sunita Ahuja sharing how she loves to spend her birthday all by herself, the tinsel town has been rife with rumours about her parting ways with Govinda. The only response from the from the family has been the actor’s nephew and niece stating that the rumours are “baseless”. However, netizens have now gotten their hands on an earlier interview of Sunita, where she had opened up on having separate living arrangements.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about separate living arrangements?

In a interview with a leading entertainment portal in January, Sunita said, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings.”

She further noted, “He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much.”

The only official statement to the rumour still remains that of Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha who told a media publication on Tuesday, “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.