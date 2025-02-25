Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorcing? Actor’s nephew and niece respond to rumours

The Internet has been speculating widely about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage. A popular Bollywood portal posted claims that the couple is set to file for divorce, and later deleted it. Fans were particularly concerned in light of new information that has come forward about Govinda and Sunita’s separate living situations. However, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Arti Singh have now responded to the divorce rumours.

Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorcing? Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh weigh in on the rumours

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years and are yet to confirm or deny rumours about their divorce. While Govinda and Sunita had kept their personal lives under wraps for many years, they have made numerous joint appearances together. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek who’s Govinda’s nephew has weighed in on the reports.