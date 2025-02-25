Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorcing? Actor’s nephew and niece respond to rumours

The Internet has been speculating widely about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage. A popular Bollywood portal posted claims that the couple is set to file for divorce, and later deleted it. Fans were particularly concerned in light of new information that has come forward about Govinda and Sunita’s separate living situations. However, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Arti Singh have now responded to the divorce rumours.
Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorcing? Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh weigh in on the rumours
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years and are yet to confirm or deny rumours about their divorce. While Govinda and Sunita had kept their personal lives under wraps for many years, they have made numerous joint appearances together. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek who’s Govinda’s nephew has weighed in on the reports.
“This is not possible. They won't divorce,” he told the press. Govinda’s niece, TV actor Arti Singh also spoke about the divorce rumours and called them ‘baseless’. "I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t been in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something—this is false news,” Singh shared.
“These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all these rumours from—completely untrue. People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also surfaced for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress,” she added.
In the last few months, Sunita Ahuja has given out a few interviews, which have confused fans about her married life. On Valentine's Day recently, she was spotted on an outing with her son Yash Vardhan. When the press asked her where was Govinda, she replied, “Hello, happy Valentine. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka valentine hai.”
In another interview, Sunita revealed that the couple now live separately, with Sunita residing with their children, and Govinda staying in a bungalow across the street.
During a recent home tour segment for a lifestyle platform, Sunita Ahuja shared a look at her home and some details about her life raised eyebrows especially when she talked about spending birthdays alone. “I gave all these years to kids; now they are grown up. I want to live for myself. Hence, I now go out alone on every birthday. It has been 12 years,” Sunita Ahuja said.
She further added, “Sometimes, I go to a Maata mandir, Gurudwara, or any other temple. Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaatke, daaru pee leti hu. I keep it balanced by doing puja and party. I enjoy doing it alone. Janam hota hai toh akele, marte ho toh bhi akele.”