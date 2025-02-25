Govinda and Sunita Ahuja set to divorce after 37 years of marriage: Reports

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja recently made news when she shared how she loves spending her birthdays alone. More recent reports suggest that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are headed for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. This rumour arrives on the heels of Sunita’s interview where she revealed that the couple now live separately, with Sunita residing with their children, while Govinda stays in a bungalow across the street.
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja divorce; here’s what the star wife said about their separate living arrangements
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are yet to confirm or deny rumours about their divorce. Rumours started swirling when a popular entertainment platform reported on their social media that the couple was set to split. While Govinda and Sunita had kept their personal lives under wraps for many years, they have made numerous joint appearances together.
"Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won't let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me,” Sunita had said in a recent interview.
During a recent home tour segment for a lifestyle platform, Sunita Ahuja shared a look at her home and some details about her life raised eyebrows especially when she talked about spending birthdays alone.
“I gave all these years to kids; now they are grown up. I want to live for myself. Hence, I now go out alone on every birthday. It has been 12 years,” Sunita Ahuja said.
She further added, “Sometimes, I go to a Maata mandir, Gurudwara, or any other temple. Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaatke, daaru pee leti hu. I keep it balanced by doing puja and party. I enjoy doing it alone. Janam hota hai toh akele, marte ho toh bhi akele.”
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.