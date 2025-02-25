Dhanashree Verma resumes work after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal; find more details

Choreographer recently finalised her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the last few days, the Internet has speculated widely about the nitty gritty of their divorce settlement. However, neither Dhanashree nor Yuzvendra have confirmed anything. Meanwhile, Dhanashree seems to have resumed work as she was seen commuting to an outdoor shoot with her co-workers.
Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree Verma sets out for a day-long outdoor shoot days after their divorce
Celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman, who’s also the wife of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently shared a glimpse of Dhanashree on her Instagram. Mehzabeen shared several videos as part of her reel series chronicling her early morning shoot with Dhanashree and another colleague. In the first reel, Dhanashree can be seen napping next to her bag, as Mehzabeen sits next to her.
Mehzabeen captioned the post, "Before we start, the artist needs to (sleeping emoji)." She also tagged Dhanashree and wrote, "It's going to be a longg longg day."
In the next clip, however, Dhanashree can be seen posing with Mehzabeen, who captioned the post, “U + I always slaying.” The crew possibly had a super long day as Dhanashree, Mehzabeen and an unnamed colleague can be seen posing in the elevator at 12:04 am. Mehzabeen also uploaded some glimpses from Day 2 of the outdoor shoot where Dhanashree can be seen sitting in the backseat of the car in a bright orange tee, applying some sunscreen.
“My aesthetic queen, orange tube of sunscreen with orange t-shirt!” Mehzabeen quips about Dhanashree. In the video. According to a report, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma listed ‘compatibility issues’ as the main reason for the separation. The source also stated that after consideration, the judge formally dissolved their marriage, bringing an end to their almost four-year marriage. Their romance started in 2020 when Yuzvendra, at that time looking for dance lessons, got in touch with Dhanashree during the pandemic. The duo got married in a close-knit Gurugram wedding in December the same year.