Does Yuzvendra Chahal really have to pay Rs 60 crore alimony to Dhanashree Verma after divorce?

Dhanashree Verma who is a choreographer has a net worth of $3 million (or Rs 24 crore) and has made her fortune with brand endorsements and a social media following of more than 6.2 million. If Dhanashree is paid a sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony, her fortune would jump to 84 crores, which marks a 250 per cent boost in her net worth.

According to a report, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma listed ‘compatibility issues’ as the main reason for the separation. The source also stated that after consideration, the judge formally dissolved their marriage, bringing an end to their almost four-year marriage.

Their romance started in 2020 when Yuzvendra, at that time looking for dance lessons, got in touch with Dhanashree during the pandemic. The duo got married in a close-knit Gurugram wedding in December the same year.

Public curiosity in their private lives grew stronger after they mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled speculations way ahead of court proceedings.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma share cryptic posts on Instagram

Dhanashree recently shared an Instagram story regarding shifting "from stressed to blessed," suggesting inner turmoil and transformation.