Does Yuzvendra Chahal really have to pay Rs 60 crore alimony to Dhanashree Verma after divorce?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have separated, as per recent reports. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been living separately for over 18 months. While neither has made an official statement, their split has sparked widespread speculation around the alimony Yuzvendra Chahal may need to pay to Dhanashree Verma, with some reports suggesting the number can go as high as Rs 60 crore.
What is Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth and how much alimony will he have to pay to Dhanashree Verma?
Reports suggest Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal may have to pay Dhanashree 60 crores in divorce alimony. Yuzvendra has a reported net worth of Rs 45 crore as of 2025. However, it’s no secret that Yuzvendra was recently chosen to represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 after being purchased for Rs 18 crore. So the reports may not be completely false and Yuzvendra may need to shell out rs 60 crore alimony for Dhanashree.
Dhanashree Verma who is a choreographer has a net worth of $3 million (or Rs 24 crore) and has made her fortune with brand endorsements and a social media following of more than 6.2 million. If Dhanashree is paid a sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony, her fortune would jump to 84 crores, which marks a 250 per cent boost in her net worth.
According to a report, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma listed ‘compatibility issues’ as the main reason for the separation. The source also stated that after consideration, the judge formally dissolved their marriage, bringing an end to their almost four-year marriage.
Their romance started in 2020 when Yuzvendra, at that time looking for dance lessons, got in touch with Dhanashree during the pandemic. The duo got married in a close-knit Gurugram wedding in December the same year.
Public curiosity in their private lives grew stronger after they mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled speculations way ahead of court proceedings.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma share cryptic posts on Instagram
Dhanashree recently shared an Instagram story regarding shifting "from stressed to blessed," suggesting inner turmoil and transformation.
Yuzvendra, in turn, shared a post about divine protection, saying, "God has protected me more times than I can count," which further fuelled rumours that their breakup was emotionally turbulent.