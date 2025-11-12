Suhana Khan has the most heartfelt birthday wish for Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Aryan Khan.

Suhana Khan wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday

In her sweet note, she expressed her deep affection for him. Marking the special occasion, Suhana declared that she loves Aryan the most, giving a glimpse into their close sibling bond. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared an adorable picture of herself with Aryan.

The image captures her hugging her brother as they pose together, radiating warmth and affection. Aryan looked dapper in a black leather jacket, while Suhana exuded charm in a yellow outfit, flashing her radiant smile for the camera. For the caption, the proud sister simply wrote, “Happpppy Birthday love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Interestingly, Suhana Khan shares a very close bond with her brother, Aryan Khan. The siblings have always been supportive of each other, and Suhana even cheered for him when he made his directorial debut with the show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.