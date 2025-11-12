Bomb threat to Ajith Kumar’s residence proves to be a hoax

Although the threats have been declared hoaxes, the Tamil Nadu police is leaving no stone unturned to find out those behind such threats as off late, there has been a considerable increase in such threats.

It may be recalled that only on October 21, actress Sakshi Agarwal had thanked the thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for swiftly responding to a similar bomb threat that was issued to her house and office.

Taking to her X timeline, the actress had said, “Thank you @tnpoliceoffl #tndgp for your due diligence and immediate response to the Bomb Threat to my house and office! To my fans, we are safe and the bomb threat is being investigated!”

Bomb threats which turn out to be hoaxes have been on the rise in recent times. Prior to the threat received by Sakshi Agarwal, popular actors Trisha, Nayanthara and Vijay had received bomb threats. All of these threats proved to be a hoax. Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palanisamy had also received similar threats earlier and that those threats too were found to be a hoax.