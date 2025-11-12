Royal cameo shocks US ballroom: Prince William supports Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars viewers were left stunned on Tuesday evening when Prince William made an unexpected virtual appearance to support one of the show’s most popular contestants, Australian conservationist Robert Irwin.
The Prince of Wales, 43, took time out of his royal schedule to send a video message to Robert, a global ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize and his professional partner Witney Carson during the show’s 20th anniversary special.
Smiling, William teased about the 21-year-old missing the recent Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “We’re missing you Robert,” the Prince said. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” He then told Carson, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can,” leaving the dancer visibly shocked.
The royal encouragement clearly worked. Robert and Witney took to the floor for an emotional foxtrot to Leona Lewis’ Footprints in the Sand, the very song Robert’s sister Bindi, a previous winner, dedicated to their late father Steve Irwin in her winning season.
The moving performance was made all the more special by the appearance of Bindi and her daughter Grace Warrior before a surprise video clip of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin played in the ballroom. Judge Derek Hough praised Robert for “dancing” the path his father set as the pair received the first perfect score of the season, a total of 40 points.
Robert explained that the emotional dance was for both Bindi and Prince William, saying, “There’s a lot of weight because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest.” With a royal thumbs-up, his heartfelt tribute hit the mark for sure; in fact, it earned a perfect score.