Royal cameo shocks US ballroom: Prince William supports Robert Irwin on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars viewers were left stunned on Tuesday evening when Prince William made an unexpected virtual appearance to support one of the show’s most popular contestants, Australian conservationist Robert Irwin.

The Prince of Wales, 43, took time out of his royal schedule to send a video message to Robert, a global ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize and his professional partner Witney Carson during the show’s 20th anniversary special.

Smiling, William teased about the 21-year-old missing the recent Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “We’re missing you Robert,” the Prince said. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” He then told Carson, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can,” leaving the dancer visibly shocked.